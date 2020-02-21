Ferrum’s basketball teams had mixed results on the road Wednesday night.
The men’s team knocked off Randolph 77-53, while the women lost at Lynchburg 65-45.
For the men, the Panthers extended their win streak to six games, improving to 14-10 overall and 9-6 in the ODAC.
Rashad Reed led Ferrum with 17 points, and Carrington Young recorded 12 points and 12 rebound double-double.
On the women’s side, Erin Green had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lynchburg
Kayla Cabiness had 16 points for the Panthers (4-20, 4-13 ODAC), while Cameron Hawkins had 10 points.
In baseball on Wednesday, host Southern Virginia got a Cole Campanile grand slam on the way to an 11-8 win over the Panthers in Buena Vista.
Josh Greenway had a home run for the Panthers (3-3)
Here’s the rest of this past week’s results:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph Macon 74, Ferrum 56
Visiting Randolph-Macon (14-9, 12-5 ODAC) used a double-double from Kelly Williams, 21 points, 15 rebounds, to top Ferrum (4-19, 4-12 ODAC) inside Swartz Gymnasium last Saturday.
Kayla Cabiness led the way for the Panthers with 24 points as she proved to be the only Panther in double-figures.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ferrum 67, Eastern Mennonite 64
HARRISONBURG — Rashad Reed led the way for Ferrum (13-10, 8-6 ODAC) with 27 points, and the Panthers came from behind to take down Eastern Mennonite (5-18, 3-11 ODAC).
Tim Jones recorded 19 points for the Royals, including a 12-13 performance from the charity stripe.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Methodist 12, Ferrum 11 (OT)
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Panthers rallied from two goals back with under 5 minutes left in regulation, scoring a pair of goals to send the game into overtime on Saturday.
Conner Glenn notched a goal 2:47 into the first overtime period to give Methodist (1-1) the win.
Derek Farwell had four goals and an assist for the Panthers (0-1), while GK Patrick Martinek made nine saves and allowed all 12 goals.
EQUESTRIAN
Lynchburg IHSA Show
LYNCHBURG — Ferrum’s equestrian team competed Saturday at the Lynchburg IHSA show, coming away with some individual hardware, including one rider who earned two ribbons. The Panthers placed eighth of the nine teams in attendance.
TEAM SCORES
Champion Team: Virginia Tech, 44 points; Reserve Champion Team: Bridgewater, 43; Also: 8. Ferrum 13.
Gloria Wood had a solid day in the saddle as she earned a pair of ribbons with a fifth-place showing in Intermediate Equitation on the Flat and sixth place in Limit Over Fences.
Hattie Rieck placed third in Introductory Equitation on the Flat. Rebecca Halm finished fourth in Limit Equitation on the Flat section B, Lauren Weaver placed fourth in Novice Equitation on the Flat section A, and Emma Williams placed fourth in Novice Equitation On the Flat section B. Lindsay Koogler finished fifth in Limit Equitation On the Flat section A.
WRESTLING
Panthers Win SEWC Tournament
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ferrum won the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament for the fifth time in as many years. Six wrestlers earned individual titles for the Panthers; Levi Englman (133), Elijah Martin (157), Galilee Kissell (165), Malik Barr (174), Demontay Wimbush (184) and Braden Homsey (197). Ferrum’s Nate Yetzer was named SEWC Coach of the Year. Ferrum has won the tournament every year since its inception.
BASEBALL
Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4
ATLANTA — Parker Mason’s three-run homer in the sixth inning led Ferrum to the non-conference road win on Saturday.
The Panthers (3-1) scored six runs in the sixth, including Mason’s homer and a solo blast by Grayson Chitwood in his first collegiate game. Starter Will Davis got the win, pitching six innings with nine strikeouts.
Rhodes 6, Ferrum 5
ATLANTA — Ferrum dropped the non-conference game played at Oglethorpe on Sunday
Starter Trey Sledge pitched six innings with nine strikeouts to get the win.
Ferrum starter Carlton Redd (L, 1-1) absorbed the loss after pitching the opening four frames. Connor Dopp went 2-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Panthers (3-2).
SOFTBALL
Ferrum sweeps Greensboro
Ferrum 5, Greensboro 2
Ferrum 6, Greensboro 4
The Panthers won a pair of home games by scores of 5-2 and 6-2 on Monday
Ashton Lambeth earned the win, going seven innings with a pair of strikeouts. Lambeth also helped herself out with a solo home run. Keri Hamlett went 2-4 with two runs and an RBI. In Game 2, Arielle Eure had two homers for Ferrum, both to the deepest part of center field.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ferrum 16, Averett 2
Derek Farwell had seven goals and a pair of assists to tie the school record for single game points (9) in Ferrum’s home win on Friday.
Jack Sheehan tied his own school record for single game assists with six.
