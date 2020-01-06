Ferrum to add men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field to its athletics roster

By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM — Ferrum College has announced plans to add men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field to its athletics roster starting with the fall semester of 2020.
Panthers men’s and women’s cross country coach Mark White has been chosen to serve as head coach for all four teams.
White, an alumnus of thecollege who played baseball for the Panthers, came to Ferrum from Radford University where he served as assistant track and field coach for nine years (2007-2015).
White helped guide the Highlanders to several Big South Conference individual championships, and coached several USA Junior Nation Championship qualifiers.
Also, White coached a pair of USA National Championship qualifiers, a two-time All-American and a United States silver medalist at the 2014 NACAC Championships in Canada.
“To say I’m excited for Ferrum to begin a track and field program is an understatement,’’ White said in a prepared statement. “It’s a great day for Panther Nation, and I’m honored to begin this new chapter.
“...I look forward to building this program brick by brick, and we will no doubt add quality student-athletes to Ferrum and our athletics community,’’ White said.
With the addition of four track and field teams, Ferrum’s athletics roster increases to 27 sports.
Men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field are the first sports added since 2015-16 when women’s wrestling was added. From 2010 to 2016, the college added seven sports to its roster, according to the statement.
“Track and field is such a great fit for Ferrum College for a number of reasons. We appreciate the leadership and innovation of coach Mark White for helping make this happen and are excited to see how the program grows over the coming years,’’ Ferrum President David Johns said in the statement.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) crowns individual and team champions in men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
In fact, Bridgewater College’s Davonta Womack captured the NCAA Division III national championship in the 100-meter dash during last year’s outdoor track and field campaign.
Besides Bridgewater, Washington and Lee University, University of Lynchburg, Virginia Wesleyan University, Randolph College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Emory & Henry College and Eastern Mennonite University field men’s indoor track teams, while those nine schools plus Guilford (North Carolina) College field women’s indoor teams.
Lynchburg, Bridgewater, Roanoke, Washington and Lee, Shenandoah, Eastern Mennonite, Virginia Wesleyan, Randolph and Guilford field teams in women’s outdoor track and field, while those schools plus Emory & Henry field squads in men’s outdoor track and field.
“It is extremely exciting that we announce the addition of men’s and women’s track and field as a varsity sport at Ferrum,’’ Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in the statement.
“Track and field consistently has been one of the largest growing high school sports in the country, so adding the sport will allow us to not only complement our cross country program, but also take advantage of the large pool of prospective college students that already participate in the sport,’’ Sutyak said.
There is speculation that the college plans to build an outdoor facility on its campus, but that speculation could neither be confirmed or denied Monday.
“”For the foreseeable future, the men’s and women’s track and field programs will compete on the road for all competition,’’ Sutyak said in an email. “The first priority is to build our rosters to compete in a full indoor and outdoor season, while simultaneously working with the college on a strategic plan on how we will enhance all aspects of the program and how we train and compete.’’
The college fielded outdoor track and field teams during its junior college athletics era with the late Hank Norton serving as head coach at one point during his 34-year tenure at Ferrum.
