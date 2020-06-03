Given that the weather has turned warmer, more people have been spotted enjoying the outdoors, walking, running and bicycling. And, according to at least one researcher, exercise can help the fight against respiratory issues, including COVID-19.
Zhen Yan, the director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at UVa’s Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center, recently said that endurance exercises such as brisk walking, running, swimming and even jumping may reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is a major cause of death in patients with COVID-19.
Using existing research, as well as his own, Yan explored how the antioxidant known as extracellular superoxide dismatuse (or EcSOD) protects our body and helps prevent disease. Yan’s research showed that a body’s muscles normally make EcSOD; however, production can be enhanced by cardiovascular exercise.
“We cannot live in isolation forever,” Yan said in a story posted to the UVa website. “Regular exercise has far more health benefits than we know. The protection against this severe respiratory disease condition is just one of the many benefits.”
EcSOD might help with other health conditions, too, including acute lung disease, ischemic heart disease, lung failure and osteoarthritis. Yan’s research using lab mice showed that blocking the amount of the antioxidant can worsen heart problems while increasing it can have a positive effect. According to the article on the UVa website, lab rats with chronic kidney disease fared better when treated with human EcSOD.
EcSOD may also help in the fight against multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, which can cause organs to fail. General antioxidants have proven unsuccessful, the article stated; however, Yan said targeted use with EcSOD might be beneficial.
To ensure more people have the EcSOD antioxidant available, Yan proposed two ideas — developing a medication to take and extracting it from one person’s blood and sharing it with another. While these ideas might take time to test, in the meantime, Yan said that anyone can start building their own supply today, just by moving and stimulating muscles.
“We often say that exercise is medicine. EcSOD is the perfect example that we can learn from the biological process of exercise to advance medicine,” Yan said in the story. “While we strive to learn more about the mysteries about the superb benefits of regular exercise, we do not have to wait until we know everything.”
But a word of caution: don’t jump on the exercise bandwagon head first if you’re new to it. Make sure your doctor has given you the OK to exercise and exercise to your current physical ability. That means don’t head out for your first 5-mile run in 10 years. If you’ve never run before, start small with brisk walking interspersed with light jogging. Also, make sure you have the proper gear, including the proper shoes and apparel for the exercise, and during the warmer summer months, be sure you have the proper hydration.
“Exercise capacity is inversely related with all kinds of mortality,” Yan said. “So if you can exercise better, run faster, jump higher, lift more weight, you are less likely to die. That is the best predictor for mortality, including, I think, COVID-19.”
