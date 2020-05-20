Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RADFORD IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 330 PM EDT. * AT 1125 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A PERSISTENT BAND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN CAUSING MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... MARTINSVILLE... AND PULASKI. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO ONE INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA BY 3PM. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, MARTINSVILLE AIRPORT, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&