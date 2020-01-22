The Blue Ridge Foothills and Lakes Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist is recruiting volunteers for the basic training course that will begin in February. The chapter has many projects, including monitoring water quality, adopt a trail, stewardship programs, ecology camps, wildlife mapping and bluebird nest monitoring.
Virginia Master Naturalists is a statewide corps of volunteers who work with state agencies to provide education, outreach and service. The group works to help conserve and manage the natural resources and natural areas within local communities.
The training class includes classroom and field sessions led by expert naturalists, scientists and natural resource managers. Topics include trees, birds, insects, stream ecology, geology, reptiles, forest management and more.
To register for the course, email brfal.vmn@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Jan. 31 and seating is limited. For more information visit www.virginiamasternaturalist.org.
