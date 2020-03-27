Ferrum College science faculty members gave a donation of much-needed medical supplies to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount on the day after the first positive test for COVID-19 was announced in Southwest Virginia.
The donation consisted of PPE – the abbreviation for “personal protective equipment,” a term that has surged into public consciousness with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
“We just saw there was a need, and knew that we had things sitting on shelves that were going unused, so we decided to be proactive,” said Delia Heck, the division chair for natural sciences at Ferrum. “When there’s a need, why would you let those resources go to waste?”
The items received March 20 by CFMH included 16,000 gloves, 450 protective surgical masks, 200 head coverings, 200 foot coverings and 75 lab coats.
That morning, Heck received an email from retired Dean of Natural Science and Mathematics Jinnie Garrett suggesting the donation. “I started running it up the flagpole,” Heck said, and the college administration gave the go-ahead.
The science department had a plentiful supply reserved for students’ laboratory work and no immediate use for them. Although Ferrum has allowed students to stay on campus if they wish to, the college has completely shifted to online classes in an effort to resist the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We have students in a situation where perhaps they don’t have internet access at home, or, we don’t like to think about it, but there are some students who are actually unhoused that don’t have a place to go to,” Heck said. “We have to make sure that our students have a place to live, access to food and internet in order to engage in distance learning. Unless there’s some order from the government that we have to close, we won’t be completely shutting down.”
Ferrum has also decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in May, while leaving open the possibility that an in-person commencement for the 2020 class could be held in the fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has strained health system resources nationwide, with a lack of sufficient amounts of PPE one of the many problems contributing to the difficulty in coping with the pandemic.
“When we saw that there was a shortage, we then reached out to Carl Cline,” the top administrator of CFMH. “His words were that he was flabbergasted that we would consider donating all of those materials to them.” Cline anticipated the Carilion system would soon be hit by a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Heck said. “He said, ‘Yes, we can use whatever you have.’”
At press time, Franklin County had only one positive case of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Heck and other department faculty and staff such as Nursing Division Chair Kim Brown and Health Professions Division Chair Katie Goff spent Friday “running around the building, looking in every lab that we have and in our storage rooms. We had to inventory them just so that knew how much was going out the door,” so what when classes are meeting again on campus, “we can restock everything.”
Heck noted that in the fall of 2019, Ferrum launched its One Health minor, intended to teach how human, animal and environmental health intersect, a cross-discipline topic made extremely relevant by the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s one of only about 10 programs at the undergraduate level in the country” of that nature, she said. “In fact, in late August, early September, I was teaching students about coronaviruses, and how these viruses move from animals to humans.”
The program was created in part “because we were afraid of these types of things and we felt like we needed to be able to offer students the kind of preparation that has now turned out to be much more relevant than we ever dreamed when we started,” she said. “We made it a minor because we wanted students in other disciplines to be able to take it,” so that “someone in social work or in business could also take the One Health minor, so they could understand how the science behind something like this, a pandemic, and integrate it with, ‘How’s that going to play out in my field?’
“My guess is that once we get through this, all sorts of academic institutions at the undergraduate level are going to start programs like this.”
Carilion Clinic is seeking donations of PPE and medical supplies, including latex-free gloves, procedural and surgical masks, nasal swabs for medical use, respirators and filters, face shields, splash shields, gowns, hand sanitizer, hand soap, disposable shoe covers and disinfecting wipes.
Donations can be made at Franklin County High School, 700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, email ppe_donations@carilionclinic.org.
