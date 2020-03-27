As classes went to online only for the remainder of the semester, Ferrum College donated its available personal protection equipment to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. With the donated equipment are Laura Yerkey (from left), CFMH manager of materials; Tracy McCown, CFMH director of nursing; Delia Heck, Ferrum College natural science division chair; Katie Goff, Ferrum College health professions division chair; and Carl Cline, CFMH vice president and administrator.