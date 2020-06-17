While it wasn’t the celebration they’d planned, members of Boones Mill Christian Church celebrated the church’s 100th anniversary on a smaller scale June 14. The congregation also celebrated gathering together inside for the first time in three months. About 50 people came together for the service, practicing social distancing, while approximately 15 parishioners joined by Zoom.
In addition to Pastor Elaine Austin’s message entitled, “100 Years and Counting,” Sunday’s service included a slideshow presentation, “Going Down Memory Lane.” During the service, Regional Minister Bill Spangler-Dunning compared the current coronavirus pandemic to that of the Spanish flu pandemic when the church was founded in 1920.
Spangler-Dunning described how the original church was faithful and remained hopeful in the face of adversity and that this congregation is called to do the same.
The original church building was located in the heart of Boones Mill near the corner of what is now U.S. 220 and Bethlehem Road. Over the years as traffic to and from Roanoke increased, the church became noisy and crowded. The building was sold to the Masons, and in 1993, a new church was constructed along Grassy Hill Road.
Steve Bernard is a church elder whose family lineage goes back to the church’s founding members. His grandfather was Silas Bernard whose sister, Sally, married Charles Jakob Kinsey. The eight founding members included Charles Jakob Kinsey, Sally Bernard Kinsey, Silas W. Bernard, Julia Terry Bernard, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Kindrick, Mrs. C.W. Mills and A.H. Spielman.
Steve Bernard said the original church building was to have been dedicated on June 20, 1920, but because heavy rain made roads leading to the church treacherous, the dedication was postponed by a week. Three services were held that day with about 250 in attendance, and revivals were held each night that week, with about 40 new members joining the church.
As the church’s anniversary team leader, Debbie Echternach said she learned a lot about the church’s history after having looked through more than 40 notebooks.
“I have so enjoyed reliving our church history through the stories of our church family and reviewing all of our history books full of photos, bulletins, news clippings and handwritten accounts of our church,” she said.
Bernard said early church leaders found recording the Christian Church (also referred to as Disciples of Christ) history to be important, as well as Christian education. The church has ties to the University of Lynchburg (formerly Lynchburg College).
Gelene Amos grew up across the street from the old church and began attending when she was 8. Now 93, Amos has served as the church’s organist for several decades. “When I don’t go to church, my week doesn’t go right,” she said. “I look forward to Sundays.”
Nina Ross, 91, also attended Sunday’s anniversary service. Ross once was involved with music ministry and her daughter, Debbie Pollard, now serves as the church’s music director and pianist.
Dixie Shearer, a member since the early 1960s, recalled growing up near the old church and hearing the bell, which was rung to let people know that it was time for church. During the 100th anniversary service, Diane Bernard rang that original bell eight times to honor the eight founding members.
Whether it’s helping with Stepping Stone Mission, hosting the Red Cross blood mobile or serving at a camp for those with special needs, outreach is also an important part of Boones Mill Christian Church, according to George Carlson, an elder and the church’s outreach chairman.
“Betty and I have been happy and fortunate to be a part of the church for 50 years,” Carlson said of him and his wife.
While the church has many senior congregants, young people are essential to the life of the church, too, Austin said.
Austin told a story that one member shared with her about her family’s worship experience on Sunday.
While driving home after the service, a mother told Austin that her 6-year-old daughter said to her, “I feel better now.” The mother said she thought it was because her daughter was able to take her mask off, but the daughter added, “It just felt so good to be back with my church friends again.”
Austin said she was pleased with the day and expressed gratitude for “such a genuine and sincere congregation.”
Steve Bernard added, “We look forward to the future of the church with hope and continued growth. We want to be an asset and blessing to the community.”
Next year the church is planning a larger celebration, which is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2021.
