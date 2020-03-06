Submtitted by Paige Arrington
Phoebe Needles Center, Inc. will present “Building Bridges Across Faiths” on March 10.
The Center for Lifelong Learning’s program for active senior citizens, will involve Voices of Faith discussing various religions and faith journeys. Voices of Faith members, including Katie Zawacki, Sheila Black, John Zawacki, Dr. Saleem Ahmed, David Howell, and Jim Bier will discuss Judaism, Catholicism, Islam, and non-Abrahamic faiths.
The program begins at 10 a.m. in McCauley Hall. Guests may arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social time and coffee. Lunch will follow immediately after the program at noon.
To reserve a seat for this event, call Phoebe Needles Center, Inc. at 483-1518. Tickets cost $18 for non-members and $10 for CLL members. The fee includes the program and lunch. For more information, visit www.phoebeneedles.org.
