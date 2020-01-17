10 years ago
The office of a Boones Mill attorney was destroyed by fire in January 2010 as firefighters scrambled to save legal documents inside the building.
“Ninety-nine percent of the documents were stored inside old, metal filing cabinets and were not damaged by the fire or water,” said Franklin County Fire Marshal Bennie Russell.
The fire at the office of attorney Shirley Jamison at 25277 Virgil Goode Highway was reported at 3:33 a.m. by a Carilion ambulance traveling north on U.S. 220, Russell said.
When firefighters arrived about a minute later, flames were coming through the roof of the front portion of the structure that housed a tattoo parlor, Russell said. A moment later, the front windows blew out from the force inside the structure.
Both southbound lanes of U.S. 220 were blocked as a tanker parked in the highway to battle the blaze, Russell said. The northbound lanes were also blocked to allow trucks to shuttle water to the tanker. The highway was blocked from 3:51 to 5:06 a.m.
Volunteers from Boones Mill, Rocky Mount, Burnt Chimney and Clearbrook fire departments had the fire under control within an hour and a half, Russell said. The blaze was extinguished by 6:30 a.m.
The fire started in Queen Anne’s Revenge Tattoo and Body Piercing, Russell said. But the cause has yet to be determined. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation.
Two other businesses were located inside the office building. No damage was reported to 4 Seasons Heating and Air, Russell said. The office of Gencor and Associates received moderate water and smoke damage.
Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $500,000, Russell said.
Boones Mill Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Carilion Transportation, Virginia Department of Transportation and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control, Russell said.
