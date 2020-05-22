June 1
Life for One Video Chat at 11 a.m. via Zoom
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support at 2 p.m. via Zoom
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: No June meeting and no more meetings moving forward.
June 3
Men’s Cancer Support Group Video Chat at 3 p.m. Spouses are welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is canceled.
Chronic Pain Support Group is canceled.
Participants must have already downloaded Zoom from Zoom.com on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
To sign up and receive the link to the event, email Tami at Tami@trinityecumenical.org There is also a call in phone number, for those who cannot use Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.