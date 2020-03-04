On Sunday, March 1, five students participated in the Franklin County segment of The James Bland Music Scholarship Contest, sponsored by the Ferrum, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake Lions clubs. Competitors included Eliza Quesenbery (from left), vocalist; Haley Sanders, vocalist; Remington Davis, banjo; Stewart Werner, banjo; and Colby Helms, guitar. Quesenberry and Werner were the respective winners of the vocal and instrumental divisions and will advance to the next level of competition in Roanoke on March 22. Winners from that contest advance to the state competition on May 15 in Chesapeake, where scholarship money is awarded to all 12 final participants.
— Submitted by Tom Scott
