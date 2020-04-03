Because of concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, events are being canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events The Franklin News-Post has received.
April 4
Cars, Conversation and Cornbread is canceled.
Cruisin’ Rocky Mount is canceled.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office First Responders Charity Basketball Tournament has been postponed.
The Lake Christian Ministries Easter Dinner distribution is canceled.
April 5
Healing Conversations, hosted by Franklin County High School English teacher Beth Deems, is canceled and will be rescheduled.
The final winter lecture at SML State Park has been postponed until next year.
April 7
United Way of Southwest Virginia Impact Awards celebration has been postponed. A new date has not been determined.
Lovely Valley’s revival is canceled.
April 10
Storm Large at The Harvester is postponed.
April 11
The Jersey Girls Yard Sale, including its donation days of April 9 and 10, has been canceled.
Chug for the Jug 5K has been rescheduled to Oct. 24 at 8 a.m. at Franklin County High School.
The 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park in Rocky Mount is canceled.
The Special Olympics Charity Bass Fishing Tournament hosted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at Philpott Lake has been canceled. The shotgun raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. on April 11 on the Standing Watch — Office of the Sheriff, Franklin County, Va Facebook page.
April 13
Franklin County Car Seat Checks by Carilion Community Health have been canceled.
Franklin County Amateur Radio will not meet at The Franklin Center on April 13 but will meet on air at 8:30 p.m. located on 146.985 repeater.
April 18
Carilion Hospice of Franklin County’s Hotrods for Hospice Car Show has been canceled.
Booker T. Washington National Monument’s ninth annual Legacy Dinner has been canceled.
April 20
The Moneta Lions Club’s 20th annual golf fundraiser at Mariners Landing in Huddleston will be rescheduled at a later date.
April 24
The Ladies Night scheduled at Capps Home Building Center has been canceled.
April 24-26
Smith Mountain Arts Council’s John Faber Memorial Photography Show and Contest has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
The Big Bass Tour at Crazy Horse Marina has been rescheduled to Oct. 23 through 25.
April 25
The Osprey 10k-5k Run/Walk is rescheduled to Oct. 10.
The Robbie Fulks show has been canceled. All tickets have been refunded.
April 27
Melissa Etheridge at The Harvester has been postponed til Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
April 29
Moneta Garden Club Fashion Show Luncheon has been canceled.
Christopher Cross at the Harvester has been rescheduled for July 19 at 8 p.m.
May 8
The Christmas Joy Golf Tournament, hosted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been postponed to October. No specific date has been announced.
May 15-16
The 2020 Tom Maynard Memorial Poker Run is postponed to a later date.
May 15-17
Franklin County Ramble Weekend is canceled.
Closures
All community activities scheduled at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building have been canceled.
Booker T. Washington National Monument is closed.
Locations of the Franklin County Public Library — both Westlake and Rocky Mount — are closed and all meeting room reservations and events have been canceled until further notice.
The Essig Center is closed until further notice. All reservations will be rescheduled or given a refund.
Franklin County Parks and Recreation has suspended all athletics and programs until further notice.
Non-essential medical transportation via Franklin County Parks and Recreation for senior services are suspended until further notice.
Parks remain open, but all playgrounds and bathrooms are closed. Impacted shelter reservations will be rescheduled or given a refund. No additional reservations will be permitted until further notice.
Purrfect Treasures will be closed until June 10.
The Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center is closed.
Organized events scheduled for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake clean-up have been canceled.
Epworth United Methodist Church and Halesford United Methodist Church announced the remaining Community Lenten Worship and Lunches have been canceled for public safety.
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is closed.
Rocky Mount Natural Foods is adjusting store hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Special orders are still available.
The lobbies of STEP, Inc. are closed to the public. Services are still available by calling 483-5142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.