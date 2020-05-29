Remember when: Rocky Mount High School cornerstone finds a new home

10 years ago
The cornerstone for the original Rocky Mount High School was moved in May 2010 to the Franklin County History Museum, where it will be displayed.
The date of 1923, the year that the high school was constructed and which is engraved in the stone, is clearly visible.
The cornerstone has been stored for decades at the county school system’s maintenance department since fire destroyed the high school.
In an effort to share and preserve an important local history, the county school board agreed to permanently loan the cornerstone to the Franklin County Historical Society.
School officials who brought the cornerstone were Ricky Matthew, director of finance, Lee Cheatham and Charles Bowles, assistant supervisor of maintenance.
Bowles, who has worked for the school system for about four decades, has a historical link to the cornerstone and high school. He helped remove the cornerstone from the high school in 1976 — more than three decades ago — after the building was destroyed in a fire.
School officials said that the cornerstone is important to many Rocky Mount High School alumni, who are still living and visitors to the history museum.
Rocky Mount High School was constructed during the early 1920s.
Planning for the new Franklin County High School began during the 1940s after the county school board, under the leadership of Superintendent Harold W. Ramsey, decided to consolidate the county’s scattered high schools and build a consolidated high school in Rocky Mount.
After the old Rocky Mount Elementary School burned, the school board decided to use part of the insurance money to purchase a site for the new consolidated high school on Tanyard Road, where the school is located today.
The consolidation effort faced opposition initially from county residents, and funds were not available until the late 1940s to construct the new high school. But the new school was completed in the early 1950s, and the main classroom building is named for Ramsey, the county’s longtime school superintendent.
