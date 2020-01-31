10 years ago
Franklin County received a $451,000 grant to renovate the lower level of The Franklin Center to add more classroom space.
Rick Huff, county administrator, said the money is from the Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission and will mean seven additional classrooms in the facility’s lower level.
Those classrooms come at an opportune time, he said, because Patrick Henry Community College is starting an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program at The Franklin Center this fall.
Funding provided by the Tobacco Commission will assist the county with the completion of the lower level of the existing center, and the additional 4,700 square feet will consist of approximately seven additional classrooms for instruction and career counseling space, Huff said.
The finished lower level will house classrooms, computer labs and much-needed training space to accommodate the rising demands for education and workforce development, he said.
