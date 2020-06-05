Ferrum wall celebrates Virginia history

10 years ago
A cinder block wall in the cafeteria at Ferrum Elementary School has been turned into a multicolored mural that incorporates more than 300 years of Virginia history.
From Jamestown to Thomas Jefferson, the Civil War, Booker T. Washington and modern Virginia, with the Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke, the mural spans the scope of the Old Dominion’s history.
Matthew F. LaRose, an associate professor of art and art program coordinator at Ferrum College, and nine Ferrum College students spent three weeks designing and painting the mural.
The students completed the project as part of their E-Term assignment.
LaRose supervised a similar mural project at another school before he came to Ferrum College.
When LaRose contacted Ferrum Elementary Principal Marcie Altice, she said that school officials wanted a mural that focused on Virginia studies and history. Elementary students in the fourth and fifth grades study Virginia history.
LaRose and the Ferrum students researched Virginia history to determine what they would include in the mural. They decided to divide it into four grids representing four distinct periods in Virginia history — Jamestown, Williamsburg, Civil War and Modern Virginia. They made a collage of the scenes that they would include in each grid or period.
The students mixed the paints for the mural and stood for hours, painting the details of the scenes.
Erin Weidman, a graduate of Franklin County High School and a Ferrum student, said she enjoyed working on the mural.
The mural includes portraits of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, key figures in Virginia history and the Civil War. The portraits are strikingly real and are immediately recognizable.
The mural includes a portrait of Booker T. Washington, an educator who was born and reared in Franklin County.
The mural includes a blue and gray quilt in the background of the Civil War grid.
Altice said she is pleased with the mural, adding that she believes it will become a learning tool for the elementary students. She is hoping that it stimulates the interest of students while they are in the cafeteria.
Altice said that the mural is so good that some teachers may want to bring their classes to the cafeteria to use it as a visual study guide.
The mural stretches the entire length of the cafeteria wall.
Altice said she has already heard that some other schools in Franklin County would like to have a similar mural.
