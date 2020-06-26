This is the second of a two-part editorial. Part one ran on June 24.
Some monuments are clearly celebratory in spirit. Others are not. The massive statue of Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue is clearly in the former category. Some of the Confederate monuments that have gone up in recent years are plain blocks of granite that simply list the names of local Confederate dead. For the sake of argument, let’s assume we no longer wish to honor the leaders of the Confederacy. Is it still permissible to mourn, in some official way, those who lost their lives in that war even if they were on what we now recognize was the wrong side?
If the answer to that question is “no,” then how do we apply that to other wars we find objectionable? We mourn those who perished in Vietnam regardless of how we feel about the rightness or wrongness of that war. Should the Civil War count differently because it involved secessionists who rebelled against the United States so that they could preserve slavery — even if ordinary soldiers might have felt no stake in slavery and signed up for other reasons? If the answer to the original question is “yes,” that we can acknowledge the dead, then does it matter what context in which we do so? For instance, the 2011 monument in North Carolina reads simply “Honoring Mitchell County’s Confederate Dead” on one side. On the other side, it reads “Lest We Not Forget: These Men Died For Their Freedom and Independence.” That, of course, raises a question about those were not free — and whose freedom would have been denied if those soldiers had prevailed.
If some acknowledgement of Confederate dead is socially permissible, but the context matters, how do we judge the generic rebel soldier that stands atop the Franklin monument ? These are distinctions worth talking about so that whatever we do is deliberate.
We began with a historical curiosity: Is the Franklin County statue the last Confederate statue to go up in the country? No, but it does seem the last one to go up on public property in Virginia. However, we’ve now stumbled into a bigger question: What standard should we apply to monuments? It’s too facile to say that statues should stay because they’re “part of history.” King George III is part of our history, too, but New Yorkers eagerly pulled down his statue in July 1776, and Americans regarded that as a patriotic act. Why, then, are statues to those who lost the Civil War acceptable, unless we’re trying to say they should have won?. Lots of historical figures did things we’d disapprove of today. We’ve argued that the standard should be “what was this person best known for”? By that standard, Thomas Jefferson stays because he wrote the Declaration of Independence even if we consider his personal life today worthy of condemnation. By that standard, the name of Turner Ashby High School in Rockingham County must go, because Ashby’s only two claims to fame were as a Confederate officer during the war — and a vigilante leader before the war who chased Virginia’s most prominent abolitionist out of the state.
As for the Franklin County statue, think of the trouble supervisors in 2008 would have saved their successors today if they had decided to spend that insurance money a different way.
