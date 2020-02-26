The Smith Mountain Arts Council is seeking photographers — casual, amateur and professional — to submit entries for the 25th Annual John Faber Memorial Photography Contest and Show.
The show will be held on April 24-26, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 South Old Moneta Road in Moneta. A free reception and awards ceremony will be held Friday, April 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with music from Riddle on the Harp. The exhibit will also be open to the public on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 26 from noon to 3 p.m.
Photos may be submitted in eight categories: SML Area Scene; Landscapes and Seascapes; People; Wildlife and Pets; Architecture; Close-up, Macro or Still Life; Digital Manipulation and Youth. Prizes will be awarded in each category and for Best in Show. Entry deadline is April 10.
Photos will be judged by professional photographer Jerome Sturm. Sturm began shooting digital images as a photojournalist for the Burlington Times-News in North Carolina in 1995. He was one of the first photojournalists in the state to switch from traditional film to digital photography. He helped to develop an archiving system for the newspaper and others.
Strum, who now resides in Bedford, also worked as university photographer at Elon University before taking a position at Liberty University as managing photographer. He left the university in 2010 to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree at Radford University and graduated with honors in 2013.
Sturm currently teaches photography and graphic design at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave and is an active member of the Bedford Artisan Trail and a former member or the Electric Company Artist’s Co-op.
