10 years ago
The roofs of two large storage buildings at 40 West Building Supply in Rocky Mount collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in mid-February 2010.
Carol Brown, Jimmy Brown and Bea Meeks, the owners of the building supply, said an estimate of the damage has yet to be determined.
Jimmy Brown said he closed the business about 1 p.m. Friday and did not know anything was wrong at the business until he received a call at 8 a.m. Saturday. “We really have no idea when they (roofs) fell in,” Brown said.
Two flatbed delivery trucks and a van were parked inside of the 64-foot by 70-foot building on the east side of the main structure on the site. Brown said the roof of the van has been pushed down. However, he thinks the two larger trucks may not have been damaged. That will not be known until the broken timbers and sheet metal are removed.
The owners said a load of stacked plywood was under the east end of the front building, while shingles were under the west end. The three vehicles were under the center part of the building when the roof fell.
The roof of a 20-foot by 16-foot storage building behind the main structure, which includes the office and a display area, also collapsed. This building is not visible from Route 40 West.
A dump truck that was parked underneath the east end of the building is not believed to have received any damage.
The original building is believed to have been constructed in the early 1970s, according to the owners. The main building of 40 West Building Supply was destroyed by a fire in 1981 and was rebuilt. Neither of the storage buildings were damaged by the fire.
“This was one heavy snow, even before the sleet and rain started,” Carol Brown said as he surveyed the damage Monday morning with insurance agent Joe Henry Thurman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.