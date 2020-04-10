They walked barefooted down Randolph Street and up Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
It was part of a national “One Day Without Shoes” awareness event this past Friday to focus public attention on the millions of people in foreign countries who do not have shoes.
The walkers in Rocky Mount were students in Franklin County schools, including Ivy Anthony, Cody Wood, Lizzy Aquilina, Brittney Tyree and Ennrique Escobar. All of the students attend Franklin County High School, except Wood, who attends Burnt Chimney Elementary.
Along the walk, they passed out flyers that conveyed their message.
Here are some facts about the lack of shoes:
In some developing counties, children must walk miles to schools barefooted.
Cuts and sores can lead to serious infection.
In Ethiopia, one million people are suffering from podoconiosis, a debilitating and disfiguring disease caused by walking barefoot in volcanic soil.
The disease is 100% preventable with shoes and basic foot hygiene.
By walking in their bare feet, the Franklin County students said they wanted to make people aware of what life would be like without shoes.
The “One Day Without Shoes” on April 8 was sponsored and coordinated nationally by Tom’s Shoes.
With every pair of shoes that it sells, Tom’s Shoes will give a pair of new shoes to a child in need.
