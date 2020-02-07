Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CHARLOTTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CAMPBELL COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 330 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 924 PM EST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED FLOODING AND ROAD CLOSURES ACROSS EACH COUNTY IN THE WARNED AREA. WITH MORE LIGHT RAIN MOVING INTO THE AREA, FLOOD WATERS MAY NOT RECEDED UNTIL THE FRIDAY MORNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... ROCKY MOUNT... ALTAVISTA... HURT... GRETNA... BROOKNEAL... AND KEYSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&