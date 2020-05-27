By Tim Dayton
Dayton is executive director of REACH, Inc. in Roanoke.
COVID-19 was here, and I was scared. Not so much from the foreboding word “cancer” — with which I had just been diagnosed — as from words like COVID-19, pandemic, peak, unprepared and unknown.
I was being sent into the middle of it as a helpless patient.
Let me step back for a moment and get you to my surgery.
Thanks to Jessica’s persistence at Brambleton Carilion, an X-ray led to a bone scan that led to a CT that led to oncology that led to the surgeon, then on to a biopsy and finally a three-day stay at Roanoke Memorial.
All as I watched COVID-19 devastate China, then Italy, then NYC and finally make its way to the hospital where I was going for surgery and recuperation.
All as I was being told to socially distance, then to avoid unnecessary outings and medical visits, then there was the declaration of a state of emergency, then the closing of hospital visitations to only immediate family and finally down to NO visitors at all.
Then comes last Thursday and my second hospital visit in seven days.
So, in the midst of all this uncertainty my deepest appreciation:
• To Heather, who remembered me at the entrance door even with my mask on.
• To James, who took me back for the second time in a week.
• To Christy, Shelly, Rachel and Laura, who shared happy banter with me as I nervously lay on the operating table.
• To my anesthesiologist, whose physicality alone made me feel protected, and whose demeanor made me feel I was in good hands.
• To the care of Stephanie, Chris and Eric, the nurses who were welcoming and kind while thorough and professional, who answered my calls with kind words and patience as I called them over and over again during the next four 12-hour shifts.
• To Michele, who shared visions of a safe and an equal society as she checked on my safety and experience (I think she was checking my “head”).
• To Chelsey, a child of the ’90s, who tucked my cold feet in with a warm blanket on that ice-cold scanning table.
• To the doctor who drank Pine Sol in solidarity (I hope you never know what that is about).
• To my traveling nurse, who made it to Roanoke just in time for COVID-19 and still loves the place. (I hope you make it to Idaho).
• To my walking buddy, who promised to walk the halls with me again at 3 a.m. the night I could not sleep — and did, and then showed me the lights of Roanoke.
• To the blood tech, who showed up at 2 a.m. and gently woke me as she confidently drew blood.
• To the quiet knocks of the maintenance staff and food service folks, who came in tenderly to provide my food and clean my room.
• To the transport people, who warned me before every bump.
• To the angel who cared enough to close my blinds so I could sleep through the sunlight.
• To my doctor, who called me at midnight to bring me back from the precipice of fear and anxiety, back to reality and hope.
• To the nurse, who called my wife back after personally checking on me to tell her I was OK.
• And finally, to my night nurse, who softly sang Frank Sinatra tunes, relieving my trepidation, while her own children were at home in their beds.
Do I have the names right and the stories connected correctly, who knows?
But you get my point.
For now, I am safe at home, yet I am sure they continue to serve.
So now I do my part of staying home to stop the spread- while they do the hard part, the dangerous part, the unnoticed and underappreciated part.
I thank you. My wife thanks you. My kids thank you. Everyone should thank you.
Let us all continue to do our part to keep them safe and bring them home to their families.
