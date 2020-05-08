As with many other issues, it seems the decision to reopen or not reopen the world is split.
Virginia, like many other states, is anticipating a three-phase plan for reopening. Phase one will see new guidelines for how businesses such as gyms, restaurants and hair salons can safely start back up. Gov. Ralph Northam indicated phase one could begin as early as next week. This phase looks similar to life as we know it now, with no social gatherings of more than 10 individuals, restaurants only open for carryout, delivery, salons still closed and general advice to stay home.
This phase is expected to last approximately two to four weeks before the second phase would begin. The second phase would still include physical distancing, enhanced cleaning measures, with more people able to gather (in groups of up to 50). Face coverings/masks will still be encouraged during this phase as will some business limitations. Vulnerable populations will also still be encouraged to remain at home. This phase is expected to last two to four weeks or longer if COVID-19 cases start to climb again.
Once health professionals like Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control see that there is no evidence of relapse for a sustained period of time — though that period was not defined — then phase III can begin. Capacity limits will be removed as will bans on social gatherings.
It has been two months since Virginia reported its first case of COVID-19. Since that time more than 20,000 people have been diagnosed, according to VDH.
More than 2,700 have been hospitalized and more than 700 Virginians have died.
Nationally, according to the CDC, nearly 1.2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 71,000 have died.
The 2019 population figure for residents of Franklin County was 56,492. That means, numerically speaking, all of Franklin County could cease to exist and then some. Talk about perspective. That also indicates the severity of this virus.
While we are all anxious to be living life as “normal” again, it is with caution that we should even begin to think about moving forward.
USA Today recently conducted a fact check on a viral meme circulating on social media, that seem to ring true but was found to be “partly false” by the journalism giant. The meme or post read “People are so ready to get back to life forgetting that in 1918 the second wave of the Spanish flu reportedly killed 20-50 million. The first wave only killed 3-5 million. History does indeed repeat.”
After a deep dive into the statement, USA Today concluded the Spanish flu did occur in multiple waves and that the second wave was in fact significantly more deadly than the first. The numbers were unable to be confirmed due to poor record keeping in those early ears.
All this to say, let’s not lose our heads here. Let’s continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing. Stay home if you are sick. Support local businesses, but do it responsibly until we see how this pans out.
