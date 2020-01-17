Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIXTURE WILL AFFECT THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS ON SATURDAY... .A DEEP LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BRING MOISTURE ACROSS THE CENTRAL APPALACHIANS AND THE MID-ATLANTIC EARLY SATURDAY, WHERE IT WILL INTERACT WITH SUB-FREEZING AIR ALREADY IN PLACE TO START THE DAY. EXPECT PRECIPITATION TO ENTER AS SNOW OR SLEET BEGINNING AROUND DAYBREAK SATURDAY ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS, AND GRADUALLY CHANGE TO FREEZING RAIN FROM SOUTH TO NORTH AS THE MORNING PROGRESSES. LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE ARE EXPECTED, MAKING FOR HAZARDOUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO WARM THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, CAUSING PRECIPITATION TO CHANGE TO RAIN BY EARLY EVENING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A COMBINATION OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICING FROM FREEZING RAIN. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT SLIPPERY AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS BEGINNING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE CONFINED NORTH OF HIGHWAY 460 WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, GENERALLY AN INCH OR LESS. ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH THICK ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS AND THE FOOTHILLS OF THE BLUE RIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. &&