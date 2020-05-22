The Disability Rights and Resource Center recently announced programs to assist renters with disabilities, or veterans who are homeowners, with obtaining home modifications designed to help with independence such as grab bars and ramps.
DRRC can assist with funds up to $6,000 for home modifications.
DRRC is a private, nonprofit organization that assists individuals to achieve and maintain a life of independence.
For more information call DRRC at 482-0752 or visit www.drrcva. org.
