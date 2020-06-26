Officials cut ribbon for Weaver Street extension

The extension of Weaver Street to 69 acres of vacant land for new businesses and industries in the Rocky Mount/Franklin County Industrial Park was opened Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Town and county officials hope the new road will attract new industrial development and bring more jobs to the industrial park on State Street in the town.
Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle, Town Manager James Ervin, Franklin County Supervisors Chairman Charles Wagner, County Administrator Richard Huff and other officials cut the ribbon to open the road.
“This road represents the unfolding of not only our vision for the future, but our faith in the future and our trust that we can create a positive and growing future for the town and county,” Ervin said at the ceremony.
Ervin and Huff said that the new road is the result of a cooperative relationship between the town and county.
“Rocky Mount Town Council and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors established that... we firmly possess the belief that we will do what we can with what we have to aid and create our own economic future,” Ervin said.
“By working together to promote the welfare of all, we can achieve great things,” he added.
“It’s always a pleasure to work together,” Huff said.
“The town and county working together is the most important thing,” Wagner said.
Angle said that the new road provides the town and county with many opportunities for industrial expansion.
