A vehicle crash tied up traffic on U.S. 220 in Boones Mill for nearly two hours on Jan. 3.
A tractor trailer, a pickup truck and a car were involved in the crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 220 near Bethlehem Road around 5:30 p.m. Safety workers said traffic was slowed but all four lanes remained open for most of the event, which was cleared up shortly after 7:30 p.m.
According to Franklin County Public Safety officials, there were no injuries.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said a driver was cited but could not provide additional details as the crash report was not filed by press time.
