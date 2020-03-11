Students get radar lesson

Students at Christian Heritage Academy recently got a lesson in speeding, from Rocky Mount Police Department. Students brought their bicycles to see just how fast they could go on March 3. The students learned about radar and lidar then used lidar to clock their bicycle speeds. The fastest speed clocked was 22 mph. RMPD School Resource Officer Jeff Sanders also talked with students.
Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.