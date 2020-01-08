Even in winter there are still opportunities for those who haven’t winterized their watercraft to enjoy boating on Smith Mountain Lake.
Cooler air temperatures, however, mean cooler water temperatures. Cold water can significantly increase the potential for boaters to experience cold water immersion resulting in hypothermia.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a sudden immersion into cold water, even on a warm, sunny day, can bring on hypothermia in as little as three to five minutes. Cold water sucks heat from the body, and the body’s core temperature drops, which can lead to loss of consciousness and ultimately, death.
Capsizing, swamping and falling overboard are the leading causes of cold-water immersion. As a vessel operator, a person can help prevent cold water immersion and hypothermia with the following steps:
n Advise someone on shore of the trip, including a return time. Keep in touch by cellphone if plans change.
n Before leaving, check the vessel for seaworthiness. Make sure the drain plug is installed and test the bilge pump. Start the engine and then check the bilge to make sure no water is collecting.
nKnow the vessel’s capacity and don’t overload with too many passengers or gear.
nMake sure everyone wears a U.S Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Wearing a life jacket vastly improves chances of surviving an incident.
n Operate with extra respect for wind and waves and take large wakes at a 45-degree angle. Keep a low center of gravity and distribute weight evenly while underway, especially in a canoe or kayak.
n Maintain a proper lookout at all times, especially while underway during periods of low visibility.
n In the event of immersion, don’t panic. Get breathing under control; leave clothing on to help prevent body heat loss. If possible, stay with the vessel and get out of the water as much as possible. If alone, pull knees toward chest and put arms into sides. If there is more than one person in the water and rescue is not immediate, huddle together as a group.
Hypothermia happens quickly. “Cold shock” begins to occur within three to five minutes of being immersed, often causing “swim failure.”
Long-term immersion hypothermia occurs after 30 minutes or more. Seek medical help as soon as possible. A drop in blood pressure can lead to cardiac arrest.
While winter weather temperatures increase the risk of cold-water immersion and hypothermia, being prepared and watchful can greatly reduce the risks of these situations and help ensure a safe, enjoyable day on the water.
To learn more about cold water immersion, the stages of hypothermia and how to treat it, visit www.boatus.com.
