10 years ago
Seven years after the revitalization project started, the all new Antioch Community Park at Dugwell was reopened in April 2010.
Work was completed on a paved tennis court, a concrete basketball court and a baseball field, according to Al Flora, chairman of the Antioch Park board of trustees.
Flora estimated that less than $75,000 was spent on the project.
A group of interested citizens from the area held their first meeting to revitalize the old facility in May 2002. Grading for the project, including the removal of an old baseball field and basketball court, started in the spring of 2003, according to Flora.
The idea for a recreation facility for the area started in 1950 after a 15-acre tract was given to the community by the late G.C. Flora and his wife, Virgie. A board of nine trustees was established to develop the land.
A baseball field was constructed and was known as the Dugwell Ball Park. In the early 1970s, tennis courts and basketball areas were added, with the remainder of the land being used by local farmers for producing corn and various grasses for their dairy operations.
The Franklin County Recreation Department used the facility for baseball and softball league games from the 1950s until the 1970s.
After the recreation department centralized much of its activities, the park became run down due to lack of use. Over the years, the park fell into a state of disrepair, and the facilities became unsuitable for public use.
That is when the board of trustees came up with a plan to bring the park back to life.
