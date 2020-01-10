Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House now has more room for its customers after recently completing an expansion of its space on the upper level of Bridgewater Plaza.
“It was a busy summer,” said Kevin Gray who co-owns the business with his wife, Sara. “It went better than we thought.”
SML Coffee House opened last May just in time for the lake’s summer season. Gray said he and his wife noticed there sometimes wasn’t enough seating for their customers.
“During the busy season, we needed more space,” he said.
Last fall, the couple worked on plans to expand into a neighboring retail space with the work being completed Dec. 27.
With the additional space, the business has more than doubled its seating capacity from 47 to 111 seats. And Gray said he expects additional space will be needed. “I think this will be a lot busier year.”
The space includes two rooms, including one that features a television with casual seating and a larger meeting room with 30 seats that can accommodate clubs or organizations looking for a place to gather.
The meeting room is available at no charge for up to an hour with purchase of food or drinks, Gray said. Additional time in the room comes at a cost of $25 an hour.
In addition to freshly brewed coffee and tea, Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House sells homemade pastries, bagels, croissants and made-to-order sandwiches.
More information is available on the Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House Facebook page and at smlcoffeehouse.com.
