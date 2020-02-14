20 years ago
In February 2000, the Franklin County School Division said no to processed chicken.
In response to allegations regarding the cleanliness of chicken products at plants in Alabama, the school district removed chicken nuggets and chicken patties from its menus and refused shipment from Gold Kist Inc.
“Safety is our biggest concern, so we’ve decided not to use the products,” said Gary W. Hunt, then-supervisor of food services. “You’re better off making an error on the side of safety.”
Hunt said the schools are not using any chicken patties or nuggets and refused a United States Department of Agriculture commodities shipment from Gold Kist.
After reading statements issued from the USDA and Gold Kist Inc., Hunt said he is not convinced the allegations are valid, but rather than decide who is correct, the system made the decision to stop using the products.
Accusations surfaced last week that chicken nuggets made by Gold Kist Inc. contained diseased chicken. According to published reports, several federal food safety inspectors at the company’s two Alabama processing plants alleged that chickens with sores, pus scabs and tumors were being processed along with the clean birds.
Hunt said this is the first year the school system has purchased products from Gold Kist Inc., but it has received commodities from the firm through the USDA in the past. The chicken that the system has been purchasing this year comes from Sumter, S.C., he added, not from the Alabama plants and there have been no reports of illness associated with chicken served in the local schools.
Donnie Stevens of Dan Valley Foods Inc., the school system’s distributor, called the allegations against Gold Kist, “a labor movement to discredit a new inspection policy that the USDA has started in some Gold Kist plants in Alabama as a test program. The nature of this is to scare the public simply because some USDA union employees will possibly lose their jobs due to the new inspection policy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.