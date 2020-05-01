By BRIANA BARKER
The Town of Rocky Mount has been coming together during the pandemic to help local businesses and residents.
Full Armor Custom Apparel created an online store to benefit locally owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The store is selling T-shirts that bear the tag line “Resilient Rocky Mount” and cost $20. Half of every sale goes directly to a local business of the buyer’s choice. The last day for sales is May 3.
Beth Campos, the town’s cultural and economic director, said the idea was inspired by the Roanoke Strong T-shirt fundraiser conducted earlier this year.
“We wanted to build morale in the town and focus on what’s to come after (the pandemic) and not the negative,” Campos said.
She said the town supplied the list of businesses to Full Armor and approximately 32 local businesses participated in the fundraiser.
This week saw the final days of the town’s 3 To Go initiative, which also aimed to support local restaurants, who were ordered closed for dine-in services by Gov. Ralph Northam in March. The town included two $3 coupons in each of the town’s monthly water bills to use at any of 24 participating restaurants.
According to Town Manager James Ervin, $18,000 worth of coupons were printed.
As Thursday was the final day to use the coupons, Assistant Town manager Matt Hankins said the businesses have through May to turn in their coupons for reimbursement. He said he doesn’t expect to have final numbers until after Memorial Day on how many coupons were redeemed.
“Just anecdotally, I have heard the restaurants were seeing quite a few of them come in,” Hankins added.
The town is also working with some local restaurants and caterers to help feed those in need with a new Rocky Mount Cares initiative. The restaurants provide the meals, and the town pays for them. The program is made possible by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will reimburse the town for funds it uses to help feed the hungry.
Campos said there are county programs providing lunch and not many providing dinner, which is why the town decided to try to help fill that gap. She said anyone needing a meal should contact her at 483-2023.
One local hangout that has been shut down due to the pandemic is Harvester Performance Center. All shows before June 12 were canceled or postponed following Northam’s executive order to close non-essential businesses. However, the venue has been streaming live performances for a couple of weeks.
“We wanted to keep folks recognizing our brand and give people something to watch other than Netflix,” Hankins said. “The response has been great; we have had around 35,000 to 40,000 people stream our shows.”
The Harvester partnered with Cable 12 to stream the shows, and Hankins said he has been pleased with the quality of the broadcasts.
Local musicians Kyle Forry, Corey Hunley and Matt Powell kicked off the streaming series and acts such as The Worx, The Jared Stout Band and Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul performed last month.
Tonight, Uptown will live stream, and on May 2, Anthony Wayne Vibe will perform. Both shows start at 8 p.m. and are broadcast on the Harvester Performance Center’s Facebook page.
Hankins declined to say what the Harvester is paying the talent or Cable 12 for its services as the funds are coming from the Harvester and not the town.
The shows are free to watch online, but Hankins said the artists are encouraged to post links to virtual tip jars to help offset their costs on the Facebook page. Donations to Friends of Live Music are also welcomed, which can be found at www.harvester-music.com.
The Harvester’s next live in-person show is scheduled for June 12, but Hankins said a number of things have to come together for the show to go on. First, Northam’s stay-at-home order, currently scheduled to lift June 10, has to expire.
There also have to be enough venues open across the states for artists to actually tour to, and fans have to want to come to shows again and feel safe doing so.
He said when the Harvester does reopen to the public, extra sanitizing efforts will be in place, and the venue will follow social distancing guidelines put forth by the government.
“We would love to have people with us at the Harvester for shows, but this what we have right now,” Hankins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.