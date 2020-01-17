It’s Girl Scout cookie time again, and Girl Scouts across Franklin County are selling cookies to raise money for their troops.
Cookies are $5 per box, and sales help fund troops’ badge work, field trips, summer camp and community service projects, according to Girl Scouts Marketing and Communications Director Jennifer Pfister.
“When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you are helping these awesome girl entrepreneurs in your local community power new experiences for themselves and their troops,” Pfister said. “What’s inside the cookie box is super tasty, but it’s the amazing experiences that happen outside the box that make Girl Scout cookies extra special.”
Some of those experiences include earning badges, taking field trips, selling cookies, exploring science, getting outdoors and doing community service projects.
“At Girl Scouts, girls get to lead their own adventures and team up with other girls in an all-girl environment to choose exciting, hands-on activities that interest them most,” Pfister said.
Lee Ellen St.Clair, one of the leaders of Brownie Troop 8 in Burnt Chimney, said the girls in her troop have built strong friendships by participating in Girl Scouts.
“One of the big things I’ve seen is that these girls are learning to make friends with different people,” St.Clair said. “They are not just making friends with girls who are like them. They are learning new things about others who may be different from them. And they are becoming friends outside of Girl Scouts.”
St.Clair said her troop is working hard to earn badges in science, healthy eating, pottery, art, recycling and animal care. They even earned a birthday badge by attending a birthday party in honor of Juliet Gordon Lowe, who founded Girl Scouts more than 100 years ago.
Today’s Girl Scouts are gaining important skills in four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Those areas are science, technology, engineering and math, outdoors, life and entrepreneurship, Pfister said.
“Girl Scouts is not just an organization,” she said. “It’s a movement. We call it the ‘Girl Scout Movement.’ We move with the times. We move with the interests and needs of the girls. Today’s Girl Scouts prepare girls for a lifetime of leadership, success and adventure in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls.”
Community service is a large part of the Girl Scout movement.
Though Girl Scouts membership has declined slowly over the past decade, Franklin County is home to 12 troops consisting of 75 to 100 girls, Pfister said.
Those girls work hard helping with local animal rescue groups, fire and rescue, the Franklin County Humane Society, Healing Strides of Virginia, Heavenly Manna and other regional and charitable organizations.
Money raised through cookie sales helps to fund those community service projects.
This year, there are eight cookies to choose from. A new baker has taken the names of four cookies back to their originals.
Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Samoas and Tagalongs are back, along with Thin Mints.
S’mores, Toffe-tastics and this year’s new cookie, Lemon-ups, are also available. Cookie sales run through March 15 with cookie booths setting up starting this weekend throughout the county.
To read more about the Girl Scouts, visit www.gsvsc.org/en/about-girl-scouts/our-history.html.
