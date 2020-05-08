Because of concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, events are being canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events The Franklin News-Post has received.
May 8
Strawberry Festival is canceled.
The Christmas Joy Golf Tournament, hosted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been postponed to October. No specific date has been announced.
May 11
Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is canceled.
Chronic Pain Support Group will not meet in May.
May 15-16
The 2020 Tom Maynard Memorial Poker Run is postponed to a later date.
The “Tour 1987” w/ Michael Sweet and Tony Harnell at The Harvester is rescheduled for Sept. 26.
John Berry at The Harvester is rescheduled for Sept. 22.
The Kite Festival at the Westlake Towne Center has been postponed until Oct. 3
May 15-17
Franklin County Ramble Weekend is canceled.
May 17
Outlaw Cruisers Car Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
June 12
The 2020 Mini Boat Show at Bridgewater Plaza has been postponed until June 13, 2021.
June 19-21
Antique Farm Days is canceled.
June 20
Booker T. Washington National Monument canceled the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Gospel Event.
June 23
Brian Culbertson at The Harvester has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021.
June 24-28
Lyrics on the Lake has been canceled.
July 3-5
The Franklin County Training School and Lee M. Waid School Reunion scheduled for July 3-5 at Ferrum College has been postponed. The Reunion Committee will meet in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss rescheduling the Reunion for a later date.
July 25
The Piedmont Quarterly Conference Banquet has been rescheduled. Anyone who purchased a ticket, the time and location has not changed. For more information, call Shirley at 420-2663 or Arlene at 814-7428.
Sept. 18-19
The 30th Annual SML Boat Show at Mariners Landing has been postponed until Sept. 17-18, 2021.
Oct. 24
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is canceled.
CLOSURES
The Bassett Highway 57 2020 Cruise-In season has been canceled due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Booker T. Washington National Monument is closed.
All community activities scheduled at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Medical Office building have been canceled.
Locations of the Franklin County Public Library — both Westlake and Rocky Mount — are closed and all meeting room reservations and events have been canceled until further notice.
The Essig Center is closed.
Franklin County Parks and Recreation has suspended all athletics and programs until further notice.
Nonessential medical transportation via Franklin County Parks and Recreation for senior services are suspended until further notice.
Parks remain open, but all playgrounds and bathrooms are closed. Impacted shelter reservations will be rescheduled or given a refund. No additional reservations will be permitted until further notice.
Purrfect Treasures will be closed until June 10.
The Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center is closed.
Organized events for Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake clean-up have been canceled.
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is closed.
Rocky Mount Natural Foods has adjusted store hours.
The lobbies of STEP, Inc. are closed to the public. Services are still available by calling 483-5142.
