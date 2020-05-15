I think we can all agree the coronavirus pandemic bites the big one. Apart from the illness and lives lost, we have seen so many changes over the past two to three months. Daily press briefings from the governor and the president have brought about many regulations, and no one is left unaffected.
While losing work or being furloughed is not something we wish on anyone, the stay-at-home edict has brought about some positives for some people. Bob Ball of Union Hall found himself with extra time, so he built his 5-year-old a granddaughter a vanity that will likely carry her through her teen years and into adulthood. Ball, who does contract work as an electrical supervisor, would likely have been working in Illinois had COVID-19 not been an issue. Without the extra time at home he said he “might’ve eventually” done it later in the year.
Nancy Long another Union Hall resident found that the reduction in hours from her part-time job allowed her to pursue painting and has been painting the interiors of homes approximately 30 hours a week for more than three weeks.
With his downtown Rocky Mount shop, Haywood’s Jewelers, closed during the pandemic, Henry resident Harold Ingram has found time to paint a large storage building at his home.
“With all the scraping that had to be done prior to going through nearly 20 gallons of paint, it’s been a big job,” Ingram said. “It’s something I probably wouldn’t have gotten done if I didn’t have the free time,” said Ingram, who works six days a week.”
It leaves us wondering, what does this unique situation make possible? Are you finding yourself creating fun activities for your children or doing special projects that you wouldn’t have otherwise had the time for?
We feel for the businesses affected by closures and even those that can be open have seen a reduction in business. The precautions necessitated by health risks, highlight some interesting business opportunities for our area. Drive-in theaters could make a comeback in popularity. Even last fall, with the addition of the Cruisin’ Rocky Mount event, it was clear people enjoy just getting out and about in their vehicles. If we are social distancing and can’t pack ourselves into movie theaters, wouldn’t an outdoor film venue be a cool alternative? The closest one is in Christiansburg, which has been operating a drive-thru snack bar on Fridays and Saturdays during the pandemic and has hosted drive-in church services.
Speaking of drive-in snack bars, some areas have drive-through mini-marts. Another handy business Franklin County could use. It is pandemic-friendly, with allowing pickup of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic (depending on permitting), snacks and could even offer some of the necessities such as toilet paper — a still tough to find item in the big box stores — and just as convenient in “normal times.” These drive-through convenience shops can be standalone or attached to another business such as a local pizza shop or some such business.
What else could be born out of the pandemic?
