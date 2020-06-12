Submit religious events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
Boones Mill
Boones Mill Christian Church
will celebrate 100 years Sunday. The grand celebration and catered meal has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings, but June 14 will be the first day members are invited back to the church building for services since the pandemic began. Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing requirements in place. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom video conferencing. A slideshow presentation sharing past memories and messages from former pastors are also being planned.
Penhook
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church
will celebrate Homecoming and the pastor’s anniversary on June 14. At 10:30 a.m. Guest preacher Davetta Rena Kernodle will present the morning worship. Overseer Wallace Pierce of Abiding Branch Christian Ministries of South Boston will present at 2 p.m. The church is at 19655 Snow Creek Road.
