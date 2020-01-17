Calendar
Submit religious events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
ROCKY MOUNT
First Baptist Church
Second annual Martin Luther King Community Commemoration service will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Bishop James Woodson of St. James Homes of Fresh Start in Greensboro. The music ministry will be provided by The Joy Bells. Host pastor is Rev. Christopher Coates.
Fairview Church of the Brethren
A loving, caring family deeply in love with Jesus and fueled by the Holy Spirit, sharing that love as God’s missionaries to all people. Sunday school 10 a.m., worship service 11 a.m., children’s is church available. For more information, visit fairview-church-rocky-mount.com.
New Life of Rocky Mount
New Life Christian Ministries is a Christ-centered, charismatic church dedicated to fulfilling the great commission. Services are at 180 AMT Tech Drive on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Open Door Community Church
Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.
Trinity Episcopal Church
Services held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery care is available.
CALLAWAY
Celtic Christian Community Worship
Meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. from April to October and 5:30 p.m. from November to March. All are invited.
HARDY
First Mt Airy Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrate Pastor and Mrs. Coleman H Wright’s 11th anniversary on Sunday Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Minister James Clayborne will deliver the morning message and the afternoon guest will be Rev. Clay Dawson, choir and congregation from the Macedonia Baptist Church of Roanoke. Lunch will be served following morning service.
PENHOOK
Scotties Fertilizer Warehouse
“Mainline” will perform on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Call 576-3413 for more information.
