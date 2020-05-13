The American Red Cross is reporting a need for blood donations due to thousands of blood drives nationwide being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most upcoming community events either canceled or postponed, The Franklin News-Post has provided a list of upcoming blood drives in the community. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, May 13
Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main Street, Rocky Mount, 2 to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 14
Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, noon to 6 p.m.
Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount, 1 to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 22
Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, June 19
Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, June 26
Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, noon to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 30
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 17
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 3 to 7 p.m.
