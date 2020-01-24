Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board to meet Jan. 27 Jan 24, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 1760 North Main St. in Rocky Mount. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Water Conservation District Board Blue Ridge Soil Catering Lounge Restaurant × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Second defendant sentenced to 14 years in fatal 2017 Franklin County shooting Ruth's Place owner loses battle with cancer Town sees opportunity in Rocky Mount's empty storefronts Water quality advocate Carolyn Thomas dies at 71 Former Franklin Manor torn down Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE TODAY
