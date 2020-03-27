Back in my high school and college days, I had the good fortune of participating in a variety of team sports. These experiences taught me a number of valuable lessons, not the least of which is the importance of warming up before a game.
Trail hiking is no different. Many unnecessary injuries would be avoided if people understood how important it was to properly prepare their bodies before heading out. As the much-anticipated warm weather rolls in on us there will be that sudden desire to strap on the boots and blaze some trails. I know this, because that desire struck me this past Sunday afternoon.
Most people do not hike all year long, straight through those cold winter months; and in our inactivity our joints get tight and our muscles soft. So as the spring weather marches in, I recommend starting the hiking season with what I call “warm-up trails.”
What constitutes a warm-up trail will be different for each individual depending on your overall ability and experience. The idea is to simply start out on trails that are a notch or two below in difficulty what you would normally consider a challenging hike.
For me, I like to find trails listed as moderate in difficulty and have a length somewhere between 3 to 5 miles. I’ll try to do several hikes in this range before I gradually add to the difficulty and length as the season progresses. If my very first hike of the season was to be on a 10-mile strenuous trail, I can guarantee you that something on me would swell, sprain or break.
We are fortunate here in Franklin County to have several good warm-up trails close by. Two of the best I have mentioned and recommended here in past articles: the Grassy Hill Nature Preserve Trails in Rocky Mount and the Bottom Creek Gorge Nature Preserve Trails near Bent Mountain.
One other excellent choice for a moderate trail is where I headed off to this past Sunday afternoon: the network of trails at Fairy Stone State Park. The park offers a choice of 11 trails, which altogether total about 16 miles. Each trail by itself is rather short, the longest only measuring a little more than 3 miles.
However, the network of trails on the south end of the park are looped in a way that you can easily combine two or three trails together creating a longer hike if you so desire. On this trip, I chose the Little Mountain Falls Trail with a small added loop to give me roughly a 4-mile hike.
These trails on the south end of the park are open for hiking, biking and equestrian use so they will tend to be relatively wide and well-trodden. Elevation gains are minimal and the trails are well-maintained.
The Little Mountain Falls Trail has always been my favorite trek at the park. It boasts a lovely variety of mature pine and hardwood, a nice overlook at the top of Little Mountain, a gentle meandering creek to hike along, and of course there are the falls from which it is named.
Personally, I feel the park would have done better by not naming the trail after the falls at all. It’s truly not that kind of falls, and first-timers who make this trek with the falls visual being their ultimate goal may be disappointed.
However, if a first-timer just happened to stumble upon this enchanting little waterfall, I believe they would have more positive thoughts about it. It is simply a series of small rock steps that this little creek runs across. It’s an ideal spot for the kids to get their feet wet or for your dog to cool itself off in, but nothing that will make an awe-inspiring photo for the gallery.
At the halfway point of the trail is a very nice vista overlook, which gives a view south across the valley toward Bassett, Sanville and Martinsville. If a hiker catches this spot before the trees are in full foliage, it can yield some nice photo opportunities.
Overall, this is an ideal warm-up hike to start off your hiking season with. It is not long by any stretch, and it is easy to trek. The only other hikers I came in contact with on this hike was a young mother in tennis shoes, her elementary school-aged daughter and their old Labrador retriever. So I think we can safely label this a moderate level trail.
What makes hiking the trails at Fairy Stone an added pleasure is the wealth of other activities you can pursue while you are there. Make a full day of it. Take your bikes with you, your fishing gear or bring along a picnic. From the looks of it, we have some outstanding warm days ahead of us the next several weeks.
Take full advantage … get a little wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.