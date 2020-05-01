May 1
Zooming in on Booker T. Washington’s childhood home is a virtual meeting on Zoom. Ranger Brittany Lane and members of the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument group will host a Q&A about Booker T. Washington and the park for prizes. The event is at 2 p.m. and can be found using the meeting ID 88659675186 on Zoom.
May 3
Open Door Community Church will have a drive-in Sunday morning worship service at the parking lot of Blue Ridge Mountain Cabinets, 1101 Franklin St., Rocky Mount at 11 a.m. Services will continue until the restrictions on church gatherings are lifted and services can resume at church. All those attending should remain in their vehicles throughout the services. All are welcome.
May 4
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support general discussion via Zoom on Monday at 2 p.m. For more information, email Tami Akin at tami@trinityecumenical.org.
May 6
Men’s Cancer Support Group (spouses are welcome) at 3 p.m. Steve Kremer will share his cancer experience via Zoom meeting. For more information, email Tami Akin at tami@trinityecumenical.org.
