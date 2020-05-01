10 years ago
More than 50 people attended the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association’s second annual Hay Demonstration Day on Eddie Shelton’s farm at Union Hall in late April 2010.
Association members were joined by representatives of equipment manufacturers and insurance companies.
John Deere tractors and equipment were used to cut, rake and roll fields of barley, grass and hay. An H&S wrapping machine was demonstrated by Manufacturing Company’s Corey Coblentz of Marshfield, Wis.
Darryl Anderson, Josh Altice and Tim Oakley brought equipment from Anderson Tractor and Equipment, while Joe Discole and Scott Williams with John Deere were on hand.
Leon Ingram and Scott Lynch represented Farm Bureau Insurance, while Brent Craig and Tim Anderson represented Farmers Insurance.
Shelton, who has hosted both events on his farm, said he was pleased with the turnout.
“They have taken time from their busy schedules to see in action the newest and most modern equipment available in the industry,” Shelton said.
“This turned out to be a perfect day for the demonstration. The sun is shining; there is a nice breeze, and the temperature is close to 70,” added David Cundiff, president of the association.
“The association would like to thank everyone who helped make this second annual demonstration day very successful,” Cundiff said.
