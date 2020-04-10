I am 42 years old, but I am often accused of acting like an old man. That is probably a fair criticism. I refuse to update my wardrobe to 2020 standards. I eat lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. every day. To make matters worse, I do not like change. I recently started going to Kroger instead of Food Lion. I have fought that the whole way. I cannot find anything other than the produce section there. I really do not like change.
Of course, the last month has been full of changes, not many that I have liked. I cannot see the family and friends I love. I cannot visit my parishioners. I cannot do anything without washing my hands 20 times. Life has turned into a list of “thou shall not” commands. As I said earlier, I do not like it. I have fought the changes all the way.
However, I have found a few things amid all these changes. First, some of these changes are actually tolerable, even profitable, for me. I have realized that some of the new things I am doing in ministry are probably things I should have been doing all along. These changes are making me better.
Next, I have learned that if we are willing to think outside of the box, we can find new ways to do old things. I saw a story about a neighbor who wanted to check on his elderly neighbor but did not want to get too close to her and risk exposing her to any illness. So, they developed a system. Every day, the lady would tape a piece of paper to her window for the neighbor to see. It was something like this: a green piece of paper meant she was doing fine, a yellow piece of paper meant she needed groceries or medicine, and a red piece of paper meant she needed help immediately. New ways to do old things!
I told you there were three things I realized in the midst of these changes. Here’s number three: God ain’t changing. Our scriptures tell us that repeatedly. In Hebrews 13, Paul is discussing the importance of following the faith leaders that God has put in place for you. In that section, in verse 8, he says something that stood out to me. He wrote, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.
” The old man in me was delighted to read that. With all the changes taking place, God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit is not changing. I can take that to the bank, as they say.
So, if you are like me, you are not too happy with all the changes we have been forced to endure in this epidemic. Happy or not, we can truly grow in these circumstances.
More importantly, I can keep going right back to God, who never changes.
That is a relief for me.
