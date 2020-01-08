FERRUM - Carrington Young says he knows his role on Ferrum College's men's basketball team. In his opinion, it's clearly defined.
Tuesday, against reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Guilford (North Carolina) College, Young stepped out of the chorus line and onto the main stage. He was one of many Panthers protagonists in their 68-65 wire-to-wire victory over the Quakers at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Young, one of two seniors on the Panthers' 2019-2020 edition, was one of four double-figure scorers for the Panthers (2-2 in the ODAC, 7-6 overall). He scored 11 points and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Young was one of three Ferrum players who saw 30 or more minutes of action. That too is a novelty.
"No, I wasn't expecting to play 30 minutes. I'm tired,'' Young said outside the Panthers' locker room.
"Normally, he's a 15-minute guy. He was exhausted at the end of the game. I had to call a time out once to get him a rest. I couldn't afford to take him out,'' Ferrum bench boss Tyler Sanborn said.
"He's capable of playing 30 minutes. I was impressed with what he did...He's come a long way with his commitment to what we're doing and I'm excited about that,'' Sanborn said.
Young did almost everything as witnessed by the fact that he converted 5 of 8 attempts from the free-throw line and and distributed two assists. What stood out was his scoring and his rebounding, both of which were successful results of battles against bigger Guilford post players.
"My energy, my defense and rebounding - those are the best things I do for this team. I usually don't look to score. I'm cool with someone else getting a bucket.
"But when I get rolling, it all comes together. I used to be a guard in high school. Here, I know my role. We've got guys who can score, so I need to try and fit in somewhere,'' Young said.
"Carrington Young absolutely played his butt off. He has a great (basketball) IQ and he's physical. He's one of the few guys who will beat and bang against guys like (Guilford's Kyler Gregory) who is really strong. He does a good job battling and wearing guys down,'' Sanborn said.
"When he gets the ball, he knows what's supposed to happen. He's a glue guy. He makes guys better who are around him,'' Sanborn said.
Guilford (2-3 in the ODAC, 10-4 overall) entered the contest ranked No. 19 nationally by d3hoops.com.
The Quakers, the ODAC's preseason championship favorite, are a year removed from claiming the league crown and making a run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Panthers led 42-26, at halftime. They scored the game's first nine points on a trio of 3-point field goals. An 11-2 advantage became a 25-14 spread at the 8:50 mark of the opening stanza.
A 33-21 lead with 5:09 to play became a 17-point spread (38-21) with 3:43 showing. The Panthers had an opportunity to double the count late in the first half, but failed to do so. Still, they led by 16 at the break.
The game, however, was far from over.
Ferrum held second-half advantages of 46-38 and 56-45 before Guilford started a charge that reduced the spread to eight, 60-52, with 6:46 left.
A series of turnovers by the Panthers against pressure defense led to a run of points by the Quakers. The last of those points came on a Tyler Dearman which pulled Guilford to within two, 60-58.
But, Ferrum was able to maintain its lead.
First, Young netted his third field goal and with 3:51 showing, he made the last of two tries from the line to produce a three-point, 63-60, edge.
Guilford would pull to to within one twice - 63-62 and 65-64 - and with a minute to play, the Quakers had a shot to take the lead.
With Brandon Reeves, who had four fouls, guarding him, Guilford's Liam Ward got shot inside that refused to fall.
"We were trying to get a good shot. We ran a ball screen on one side and seeing what we could get off of it,'' Guilford head coach Tom Palombo said. "I thought we had an open look that we didn't take, then we got it to (Liam) and he got an open look that just didn't go down...but in my eyes, the game should have never come down to that.''
Ferrum was able to gain possession and James Smith Jr. swished a deuce from wing with 21 seconds to play. With 9.6 seconds, Young hit a free throw to put the Panthers ahead by four, 68-64.
But more drama ensured.
With 1.6 seconds, Jaylen Gore was fouled as he launched a 3-pointer from the wing that almost singed the net.
Gore was awarded three tries from the line - he missed the first, made the second and missed the final attempt intentionally. Dearman got the rebound and fired a trey that almost found the bottom of the net at the buzzer.
After his clean look fell astray, Dearman dropped to his knees and buried his head in his hands as he was consoled by a teammate.
"We got a wide open three at the end and I don't think you could have asked for a better look than that,'' Palombo said.
"I knew they were going to punch us in the face in the second half and I knew we'd have to respond. We didn't do a great job responding,'' Sanborn said. "There was a brutal stretch where we could not get the ball across half court or reverse the basketball in the half court.
"They force outside perimeter jump shots. We made some (seven 3-pointers) in the first half and four in the second half. I thought we'd have to make 12 to 15 threes to win,'' Sanborn said.
The Panthers got four treys from reserve Kajuan Madden-McAfee and three from starter Nick Helton. Starter Rashad Reed usually hits more than the one he delivered, Sanborn said.
The trio was 3 of 18 from long-distance in a five-point, weekend conference loss at Bridgewater College.
"Those guys (Madden-McAfee, Helton and Reed) have been putting a lot of (shooting) work in. We need them to make shots to be successful. When they make perimeter jump shots, we become really hard to guard,'' Sanborn said.
Ferrum has two wins this season over teams (Guilford and Sewanee the University of the South) that played in the NCAA Division III tournament with ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College, which is undefeated and ranked fourth by d3hoops.com, paying a visit to Swartz Gym Saturday.
Young said the triumph is one the Panthers can hang their proverbial hat on.
"I think we were picked 10th (in the preseason ODAC poll). People have counted us out, but we know this is our year. We've slipped up a couple of times, but we'll be fine. This is our year. I believe it. We're going to shock some people,'' Young said.
"Our guys were up for the game...I thought we did well on the glass. They're one of the best rebounding teams in the country. To hold them to (a difference of four, 42-38) when they're plus eight or nine per game,'' Sanborn said.
"We didn't play well the whole game and you've got to give (Ferrum) credit. They came out with a lot of energy...They took it to us in the first half,'' Palombo said. "We were just getting beat. They beat us in every phase of the game...We didn't come into the game with the type of energy and resolve that I thought we would after a tough loss (at Hampden-Sydney Saturday).
"We buried ourselves in a deep hole (in the first half) and we couldn't get out of it,'' Palombo said.
Both teams converted 39 percent of their shots from the field. Fourteen of Ferrum's 23 field goals were produced by an assist as seven players distributed at lead one assist.
Gregory's double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds paced the Quakers, while Jorden Davis matched Gregory's points output and Dearman finished with 10.
Ward and Joah Logan each tallied eight points and three other players scored.
Smith led Ferrum with 13 points, while Madden-McAfee and Reed each netted 12.
Helton and Kalip Jones each scored nine points, and Reeves totaled two, but he did grab 10 rebounds.
