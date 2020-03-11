Yellow Jackets pound Panthers in ODAC opener

ASHLAND — Randolph-Macon College netted multiple goals in each quarter Saturday en route to a 20-3 rout of Ferrum College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse opener for both teams at Day Field.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0 in the ODAC, 6-0 overall) are undefeated. The Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-3 overall) are .500 overall.
The Yellow Jackets scored six goals in the opening quarter, three in the second stanza, seven in the third period and four in the final frame.
Randolph-Macon scored five of the match’s first six goals and led 5-2 late in the first quarter before producing a 14-goal scoring surge that did not end until the final 15-minute stanza.
The Yellow Jackets led 2-0 after goals by Kevin Andrews and Andrew Tiffey, but the Panthers were able to cut the deficit in half after Mackoy Bodmer took an assist from Thomas Jackson (Franklin County) and tallied his team’s initial goal at 5:48.
The count was 5-1 before Michael Paolicelli used an assist from Bodmer to net Ferrum’s second goal with 56 seconds left in the period.
Tiffey netted the first five goals of Randolph-Macon’s match-deciding surge, Four of those goals were produced by an assist and one came during a man-up situation.
Five other players accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ next nine goals with Colin DiSesa scoring twice, James Mahan scoring three times and Jimmy Hassemann, Derek Marsilio, Dan Muller and Cameron Foti each scoring once.
Nine of the 14 goals were produced by an assist.
The surge started with 12 seconds left in the first quarter and ended with 2:41 left in the match when Bodmer tallied his second goal — an unassisted score.
Davis Hitt finished the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 1:22 showing, while in a man-up situation, courtesy of an assist from Lee Pratt.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-3) established a new, single-match program record with 24 saves. He faced 44 shots on goal.
The Yellow Jackets outshot the Panthers, 69-14, and they claimed possession of 53 ground balls to 15 for the Panthers.
Randolph-Macon was 13 of 14 in clears to 17 of 26 for Ferrum and the Yellow Jackets won 21 of 27 faceoffs.
The Yellow Jackets forced 24 turnovers and committed six.
Randolph-Macon, which played penalty-free lacrosse, was 3 of 3 in man-up situations.
Randolph-Macon goalkeeper Tommy Kane (3) and Austin Hardee (1) combined for four saves. Kane is 5-0 this season.
Each team committed two face off violations. All four infractions were committed in the first half.
The Panthers return to action today against Bethany (W.Va.) College. The non-conference contest starts at 6 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The contest is the first of five straight home matches for the Panthers.
Following today’s match, Ferrum plays ODAC rivals Shenandoah University (March 14), Bridgewater College (March 21), Hampden-Sydney College (March 25) and the University of Lynchburg (March 31) at Adams Stadium.
Ferrum is 2-1 at home this season.
