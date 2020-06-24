From STAFF REPORTS
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – The 2020 World TeamTennis season schedule has been set, and tickets will go on sale for all matches Friday, June 12, in advance of the 45th WTT season to be played entirely at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., July 12-Aug. 2.
To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.WTTTickets.com. Tickets start at $40 for upper bowl seats at The Greenbrier’s outdoor Center Court at Creekside Stadium and prices vary depending on the day of the week.
All seating is general admission with lower bowl and front row seats also on sale.
All lower bowl and front row are VIP tickets which include:
n General admission to seating in the lower bowl for a minimum three daily matches (note: on six days there will be four matches played);
n Access to a VIP area, including shade, bar and complimentary water and snacks;
n Access to a daily meet and greet with at least two players/coaches;
n Guaranteed access to the indoor stadium should the match be moved indoors.
Upgraded VIP ticket options also include the chance to take part in exclusive clinics put on by select WTT players. For more information on the clinics, go to: www.WTTTickets.com.
World TeamTennis’ schedule will include at least three matches per day at The Greenbrier’s 2,500-seat outdoor Center Court at Creekside Stadium.
In accordance with state health guidelines, WTT will allow up to 500 fans (20 percent capacity) to attend its outdoor matches.
An indoor court, with a fan capacity of 250, will be used in case of rain with priority given to fans with lower bowl tickets.
An upper bowl ticket does not guarantee access to the indoor facility should matches be moved indoors.
In the event of an outdoor stadium rain out, an upper bowl ticket will be refunded or fans will have the option to attend on a different day.
The 2020 World TeamTennis season will showcase a 63-match regular season over 19 consecutive days from July 12-30, with the WTT Playoffs to follow on Aug. 1 – WTT Semifinals at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – and Aug. 2 – WTT Final at noon.
The two-time defending WTT champion Springfield Lasers will kick-off the season on Sunday, July 12, against Orlando at noon. That will be followed by the Chicago Smash, an expansion franchise, taking on the Vegas Rollers at 4 p.m. Southern California rivals San Diego Aviators and Orange County Breakers square off in the evening match at 8.
Match times will vary daily, with 9 a.m. the earliest start time, and 9 p.m. the latest a match will begin.
“Our players, coaches and staff are excited to bring tennis back to the fans when we hit the court on July 12 to start the 2020 World TeamTennis season,” said WTT CEO Carlos Silva
. “It’s going to be an extremely exciting year with all of our players competing for the full three-week season at The Greenbrier. We’ll see if the Springfield Lasers can complete a three-peat or if one of the other eight WTT teams will be hoisting the King Trophy on Aug. 2.”
