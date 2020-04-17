Women's soccer, field hockey lead off Ferrum's fall home return

FERRUM — When Ferrum College makes its scheduled return to the intercollegiate playing fields and courts in September, two of its women’s teams will lead the charge.
Albeit, Cleive Adams’ first game as the Panthers’ new head football coach is much anticipated, and on the road, but four days before that contest, Ferrum’s women’s soccer team and its field hockey squad gets to play before the home folks in what will be the first regular-season games on the campus since March.
Both of those teams are scheduled to open their seasons Tuesday, Sept. 1 and they’ll play at the same time (7 p.m.) at adjacent locales: Ferrum field hockey entertains Southern Virginia University at W.B. Adams Stadium; Ferrum women’s soccer host Averett University at Penn-Roediger Field.
Following its match against the Cougars, the Panthers go on the road for three consecutive matches before returning to their home field on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to begin a six-match home stand.
Ferrum does have a preseason scrimmage at home on Saturday, Aug. 22 against Bluefield College.
Ferrum’s contest against Southern Virginia is the first of a three-match, season-opening home stand. The penultimate and final encounters are back-to-back versus Washington and Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sewanee on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Ferrum’s men’s soccer team opens its season Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Fayetteville, N.C. against Methodist University. Its first home game is Saturday, Sept. 5 against Johnson (Tennessee) University.
The Panthers have two other home matches scheduled for September. Five of their eight scheduled matches in October are at home.
Ferrum’s volleyball team opens at Averett on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by play in the Hollins University Invitational on Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5.
Eight home matches are scheduled starting with its home opener against Greensboro (North Carolina) College, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Ferrum’s first home football game is against Greensboro on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Panthers have two home games in October — versus Washington and Lee (homecoming) on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Bridgewater (Fan Appreciation Day) on Saturday, Oct. 17 — and two home games in November — versus Hampden-Sydney (Hall of Fame) on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Emory & Henry (Crooked Road Classic, Senior Day) on Saturday, Nov. 14.
