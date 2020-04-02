Willow Creek stays open for play, but changes have been implemented

Those seeking an escape from the COVID-19 pandemic may find it in a round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.
Recent spring and summer-like weather also has helped draw patrons to the nine-hole, Rocky Mount course.
Management from the club said in an email Wednesday that golf courses “are allowed to remain open’’ during Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Orders that were issued in response to the pandemic “with strict guidelines in place.
“Willow Creek Country Club is open and providing outdoor recreational activity for responsible people,’’ management said. “Many businesses have been ordered to close in an effort to decrease the spread of the virus. It is our hope to remain open and available for people while we navigate these challenging times.’’
The course, which permits public play, has implemented a series of safety and health measures.
“Any person(s) not adhering to mandated health and safety regulations will be asked to leave (the club). We encourage patrons to take added precautions, including, but not limited to carrying snd using personal hand sanitizer, avoiding celebratory high-fives, handshakes and elbow bumps,’’ management said.
Other changes have been adopted.
All tournaments, whether club or outside events scheduled through July 1 are canceled or postponed.
Those that are postponed may be rescheduled after July 1.
All group play is suspended until June 10.
Social distancing of at least six feet is mandatory the entire time you are on Willow Creek’s premises.
One golfer is allowed per cart and the golfer must have a valid driver’s license to operate it.
Bunker rakes have been removed.
Players are not allowed to touch the flag stick.
There is a limit of five patrons in the pro shop.
“By implementing these policies and practices, Willow Creek Country Club is not trying to inconvenience anyone. We are only trying to do the right thing and help save lives,’’ management said.
“We hope that you will all cooperate during these serious times. If everyone does what’s right, this will go away,’’ management said.
CHIP SHOTS: Due to the limited number of carts that the club has, the course will be open to members only Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After 2 p.m., play will be open to the public first-come, first-serve.
Monday through Thursday, the course is open for public play all day, first-come, first serve.
These conditions are in effect starting this Friday (April 3).
