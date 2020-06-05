FOREST - The final standings for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioner's Cups, presented by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, look a little different this season as the rankings for all three competitions include results only through the winter campaigns.
Spring sports teams were not awarded points because their seasons were abbreviated and canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That does not take anything away from the outstanding achievements of the conference's student-athletes and athletic teams, especially those of Washington and Lee University (W&L) as the Generals claimed all three cup titles.
The top three-programs in the Dan Wooldridge Overall Champions Cup are the same for the fifth straight year and appear in the same order for a fourth consecutive campaign.
Randolph-Macon College sits second with the University of Lynchburg ranking third. Roanoke College and Bridgewater College have traded fourth and fifth positions each of the past five years. That back-and-forth trend continues with the Maroons fourth and the Eagles fifth this season.
As determined by the ODAC Board of Directors, points for the ODAC Commissioner's Cups are based on regular-season standings in team sports and championship team finishes in individual/meet sports.
Each institution has a total number of possible points it can collect based on its sport sponsorship. The total number of points earned is then divided by the total number of possible points to determine the rating for each institution.
Ferrum College, which completed its second year of full sports membership in the ODAC, ranked last among the 12 schools in the overall standings.
Only the league's full-time, co-educational institutions are ranked in this category.
Ferrum accumulated 40.5 points: 21 from its men's teams (excluding men's wrestling) and 19.5 from its women's teams (excluding women's wrestling).
(Editor's Note: The ODAC does not sanction men's and women's wrestling, but with the future additions of men's wrestling at Roanoke College, Shenandoah University and Emory & Henry College, the league will have the required number of programs to declare a conference champion. W&L and Ferrum already have established men's programs.)
In academic year 2020-2021, Ferrum will be eligible to score points in men's and women's indoor track and field and men's and women's outdoor track and field because the inaugural intercollegiate campaigns for those programs are scheduled.
Ferrum's men's teams were ranked 11th out of 15 teams; the list includes single-sports members Greensboro (North Carolina) College (swimming) and Southern Virginia University (football).
Ferrum's women's teams were ranked 12th out of 15 teams; the list includes Greensboro (swimming) and single-gender (women's) schools Sweet Briar College, which scored points in cross country, soccer, swimming, indoor track and field and volleyball, and Hollins University, which scored points in cross country, soccer, swimming, indoor track and field, volleyball and basketball.
Here is the points distribution for Ferrum's men's teams: basketball (7.5), cross country (4), football (4), soccer (4.5) and swimming (1).
Here is the points distribution for Ferrum's women's teams: basketball (3.5), cross country (3), field hockey (1), soccer (8), swimming (3), volleyball (1).
W&L has long been the talisman when it comes to winning ODAC Commissioners Cups.
The Generals have earned 18 straight and 24 total Wooldridge Overall Champions Cups. Their total in the remaining two cups now stands at 20 each, having won the Women's Commissioner's Cup for 17 straight seasons and the Men's Commissioner's Cup for a fifth successive year, which also matches the number of seasons W&L has hoisted all three trophies.
In an interesting coincidence, W&L's point ratings each worked out to be 0.913.
The Generals collected 141.5 of a possible 155.0 points towards the Dan Wooldridge Champions Cup standings powered by 78.5 points of 86.0 possible in the Women's Commissioners Cup table and 63.0 of 69.0 points in the Men's Commissioners Cup.
The Generals garnered first place points in five sports including men's and women's cross country, men's and women's swimming, and men's indoor track & field.
W&L shared first place points in women's basketball with Emory & Henry College.
Randolph-Macon and Lynchburg finished second and third in all three cups. The Yellow Jackets earned a 0.861 rating (93.0 of 108.0) in the overall cup as well as 0.879 (54.5 of 62.0) and 0.837 (38.5 of 46.0) marks in the women's and men's charts, respectively.
The Hornets posted a 0.750 overall rating (109.5 of 146.0) with a 0.783 (47.0 of 60.0) men's mark and a 0.727 (62.5 of 86.0) women's showing.
Randolph-Macon earned first place points in men's basketball, women's soccer, and volleyball. Lynchburg captured top prize in field hockey and women's indoor track & field.
The remaining highest individual sport totals came in football and men's soccer.
Bridgewater collected the most points in football on the way to a 0.543 rating (37.5 of 69) in the men's cup. Hampden-Sydney College earned the top points in men's soccer powering the Tigers 0.435 rating (30.0 of 69.0) in the men's table.
