Wagner ranks eighth in Hall of Fame voting

Former Ferrum College All-American Billy Wagner received 31.7 percent of the votes cast Tuesday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) for induction into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
A 75 percent threshold (of 397 votes) must be reached for induction.
Only retired stars Derek Jeter (New York Yankees) and Larry Walker (Colorado Rockies) met the threshold.
This year was Walker's final year of eligibility. During his career with the Rockies, he briefly for Salem's Class A Carolina League team while on a rehab assignment.
Walker appeared on 304 ballots.
Jeter earned his Hall of Fame nod in his first year of eligibility. He appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast.
Wagner, who played professionally for 16 years for Houston, Philadelphia, New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta, has been on the BBWAA's Hall of Fame ballot since 2016. He remains eligible for induction for six more years.
Wagner ranked eighth in this year's voting with 126 votes.
Wagner's past voting percentages are 10.5 (2016), 10.2 (2017), 11.1 (2018) and 16.7 (2019), thus his share of the vote almost doubled from last year.
Wagner ranks sixth on professional baseball's all-time saves list - he is second among left-hand relievers - with 422.
The majority of those saves were achieved during his career with the Astros, the club that selected him 12th in the June 1993 amateur draft following his junior campaign with the Panthers.
Wagner made his major league debut on September 13, 1995 at Shea Stadium against the Mets, and became the Astros' primary closer in June of the following year.
Wagner was in the same draft class at former major league start Alex Rodriquez, who was taken No.1 by the Seattle Mariners following his senior year of high school.
Wagner finished his career with a 2.31 earned-run-average (ERA) and 1,196 strikeouts.
Wagner, a seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and a former National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award winner (2010), pitched for the Panthers from 1991 to 1993 and also played one season of football for the NCAA Division III school.
Wagner finished his Ferrum career with a 17-3 record - he was used primarily as a starting pitcher - with a 1.63 ERA, and he holds the Division II single-season record for strikeouts-per-nine innings at 19.1 - 109 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. He established that standard in 1992.
Last November, Wagner was enshrined in the National College Baseball Hall of Fame along with former Florida State University head coach Mike Martin and former professional star Andrew Dawson.
Wagner is the head varsity baseball coach at Miller School of Albemarle. He has led the Mavericks to three consecutive Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II state championships and five straight state title-game appearances.
Wagner's oldest son, Will, is the starting second baseman for NCAA Division I Liberty University. The Flames are the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference champions.
Last year, Liberty qualified for the national tournament and defeated Tennessee in the opening round of regional play in Chapel Hill, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.